Local high school senior named National Merit semifinalist

He has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist by scoring in the top 1 percent of the nearly 1.6 million students who took the PSAT in the fall of their junior year.

“I was pretty excited,” Mull said about learning about the honor. “I took it (the PSAT) my sophomore year as a practice. I took it again my junior year and that’s the one that counts.”

He said there’s no way to study for a standardized test such as the PSAT because it covers “such a wide array of questions.” Comparing it to the ACT, which he also has taken, Mull said the ACT “is mostly about what you’ve already learned” while the PSAT focuses on being creative and a student’s learning potential.

Mull is the first National Merit semifinalist at Bellevue Senior High School in the last 15 years.

He is the son of Drs. Mike and Jean Mull, who run York Animal Hospital, Inc. in downtown Bellevue.

“Corey is a great student; he always has been,” said his mother, who believes being a National Merit semifinalist is a great reward for his hard work.

“I think it’s a great boost to his self-esteem,” she added. “It makes us proud. We would be proud no matter what he does.”

It hasn’t always been about the books for Mull.

In the previous three years, he played wide receiver and cornerback for the Bellevue Redmen football team. He was on the freshman basketball team and this season, he plans to return for baseball, where he mostly plays infield.

The Bellevue senior said he is focusing on his academics this school year and “preparing myself for college.”

While Mull has yet to apply to any colleges and needs to consult with his guidance counselor, he wants to get into the veterinary medicine program at The Ohio State University.

“Ohio State would be at the top,” he said, referring to his choice of colleges.

“It’s No. 3 in the country,” Mull added about the veterinary medicine program.

Like his parents, he wants to become a vet.

“Both of my parents are veterinarians and I want to follow in their footsteps,” Mull said.

Mull and his younger brother have started a charity, York Books for Children.

York Books for Children is based out of York Animal Hospital, 1184 E. Main St., Bellevue.

The program is geared for newborns through 8-year-old children. Mill said it’s for kids who can’t afford books on their own, noting students who own books are more likely to succeed in school, compared to those who don’t.

“We’d been doing it for (about) 10 years, but we didn’t make it a charity until last year,” Mull said.

Mull’s mother said the program started when her sons had books they no longer used or wanted and decided that since children often come into the animal hospital that they should give away the books.

In February, National Merit semifinalists will be notified if they have become finalists, based on their abilities, skills and accomplishments.