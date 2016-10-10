Firelands Challenge gets under way this month

Eighteen area schools have selected their teams. On Oct. 4 and 5 those teams participated in practice matches to learn about the equipment and the types of questions to be used in the competition.
The season will get under way on Oct. 17 with an opening match between teams from St. Paul, Bellevue and Lakota.
This is the 36th season for the Firelands Challenge program. Last year’s champion, Edison High School, brings back four members on its team in an attempt to be the first school to win five consecutive championships.
However, teams from Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties will be attempting to put a stop to that run.
Matches are conducted at the former Adams Junior High School in Sandusky and at the home schools of various teams. The matches are open to the public.
Firelands Challenge is made possible by the support of area service organizations and businesses. This year’s sponsors include: Buckeye Broadband, Johns Manville, Milan Rotary Club, Norwalk Rotary Club, Norweco, Inc., Schlessman Seed Co., Tenneco, Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation. Bowling Green State University, Firelands College also contributes by offering $1,000 scholarships to students from the top three schools in the competition.
The Firelands Challenge Program is administered by the North Point Educational Service Center. The center is a regional educational services provider that supports and assists 27 school systems and over 38,000 students in north central Ohio. Services include: special education programs, pupil auxiliary support, school improvement assistance, early childhood programs, gifted education programs, professional development activities, administrative consultation, curriculum development, and school data analysis. For more information, go to http://npesc.org.
Here is the Firelands Challenge Schedule 2016-2017:
Round I
Lakota, Norwalk St. Paul, Bellevue; 10 a.m. Oct. 17, Adams Building
Sandusky City, Perkins, Western Reserve, 11 a.m. Oct. 17, Adams Building
Monroeville, Edison, New London, 1 p.m. Oct. 17, Adams Building
Willard, Margaretta, South Central, 10 a.m. Oct. 18, Adams Building
Sandusky St. Mary, Clyde, Huron City, 11 a.m. Oct. 18, Adams Building
Norwalk City, Port Clinton, Danbury, 1 p.m. Oct. 18, Adams Building
Round II
Port Clinton, South Central, Perkins, 10 a.m. Nov. 7, Adams Building
Monroeville, Sandusky St. Mary, Lakota, 11 a.m. Nov. 7, Adams Building
Danbury, Sandusky City, Bellevue, 1 p.m. Nov. 7, Adams Building
Willard, New London, Clyde, 10 a.m. Nov. 8, at Willard
Huron City, Margaretta, Norwalk City, 9 a.m. Nov. 9, at Huron
Edison, Western Reserve, Norwalk St. Paul, 12:54 p.m. Nov. 11, at Edison
Round III
Lakota, Edison, Port Clinton, 11 a.m. Nov. 29, Adams Building
Sandusky City, Huron City, Willard, 10 a.m. Nov. 30, Adams Building
Western Reserve, Sandusky St. Mary, South Central, 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Adams Building
Norwalk City, Bellevue, New London, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 1, at Norwalk
Norwalk St. Paul, Danbury, Monroeville, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 1, at Norwalk St. Paul
Perkins, Clyde, Margaretta, 10 a.m. Dec. 2, at Perkins
Round IV
Port Clinton, Norwalk St. Paul, Sandusky City, 10 a.m. Dec. 5, Adams Building
Danbury, Perkins, Lakota, 11 a.m. Dec. 5, Adams Building
Monroeville, Willard, Norwalk, 10 a.m. Dec. 6, Adams Building
Edison, South Central, Clyde, 11 a.m. Dec. 6, Adams Building
New London, Margaretta, Sandusky St. Mary, 1 p.m. Dec. 6, Adams Building
Bellevue, Western Reserve, Huron City, 11 a.m. Dec. 7, Adams Building
Round V
South Central, Huron City, Danbury, 10 a.m. Jan. 30, Adams Building
Bellevue, Port Clinton, Willard, 11 a.m. Jan. 30, Adams Building
Margaretta, Monroeville, Western Reserve, 10 a.m. Jan. 31, Adams Building
Sandusky St. Mary, Norwalk City, Edison, 1 p.m. Feb. 1, at Sandusky St. Mary
New London, Perkins, Norwalk St. Paul, 9 a.m. Feb. 2, at New London
Clyde, Lakota, Sandusky City, 11 a.m. Feb. 3, at Clyde
Round VI
Norwalk St. Paul, Willard, Sandusky St. Mary, 10 a.m. Feb. 13, Adams Building
Western Reserve, Clyde, Danbury, 11 a.m. Feb. 13, Adams Building
South Central, Lakota, Norwalk City, 1 p.m. Feb. 13, Adams Building
New London, Huron City, Port Clinton, 10 a.m. Feb. 14, Adams Building
Perkins, Bellevue, Monroeville, 11 a.m. Feb. 14, Adams Building
Sandusky City, Edison, Margaretta, 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Adams Building
Play-Off: 11 a.m. Feb. 27, Adams Building
Championship I: March 2; time and site to be determined
Championship II: March 6; time and site to be determined
Championship III: March 9; time and site to be determined