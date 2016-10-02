First-graders get hands-on learning during field trip

As part of learning this, they took a special trip to Lagoon Deer Park in Sandusky.

The students had talked about what animals need to survive and how to care for them. To culminate this lesson, they saw firsthand how to take care of the animals. The children also had a chance to feed the deer, goats, llamas, peacocks and much more.

“Everyone enjoyed seeing all of the animals that they wouldn't typically get a chance to see. It was a great trip. If you are in the area, take the time to visit Lagoon Deer Park. You won't be disappointed,” Missler said.