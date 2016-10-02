Edison's athletic complex ready for use!

The athletic department held the long-awaited ribbon cutting and open house of the new stadium fieldhouse.

Newly built just off the game field, the first part of a multi-improvement project features an artificial turf field set up to benefit training for nearly every sport, while helping to reduce or even eliminate practice schedule conflicts.

“It’s an important addition because it’s going to be a practice facility enabling us to enhance our facilities and at the same time will touch nearly every sport we have,” said Edison athletic director Tom Jeffrey.

“It will serve as our primary practice facility for baseball and softball and a place to train all throughout the entire year. I know our student athletes are excited, as well as the coaches.”

High school principal Jeff Goodwin agreed.

“This will be a great practice facility, especially our boys and girls in sports,” Goodwin said.

“Some the sports needing to practice couldn’t (train) until after wrestling was over, which starts to get too late for them. We decided if we wanted to raise money for it we wanted to have this facility that was going to serve virtually all of our students and that the that students could use year round. It’s one of those things we felt were multipurpose. It really will touch about every student, every season.”

“It’ll help,” Goodwin said of how he thinks it will impact the athletic program.

“I don’t know about wins and losses, but it will certainly help with having more more practice time and a better facility to do it in.”

The complex, which has been under construction since about May, is expected to open this week or early next after a final inspection and turf touchups, much to the excitement of the whole community.

“The community’s response was overwhelmingly positive,” Goodwin said of the open house. “It was absolutely incredible. It was unbelievably positive, what everyone had to say. Everyone is excited for this.”

“I think everyone was really excited,” Jeffrey said. “We had a lot of positive comments just on the appearance of the building and the field, with how it all came out. It generated a lot of excitement. We can’t thank the community overall enough. There were a lot of donations over all but also all the labor that went into it as well. ... It’s been a fun experience. It’s been very stressful trying to get things done, but it’s been fun.”