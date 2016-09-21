Teacher Gail Rosser presented a report about the benches to school board on Monday. She said a $1,000 donation from the Friends of the Library would cover the cost, which she noted could be very expensive — costing anywhere up to $700 to purchase outright.

Instead of buying prefabricated benches, the school decided to build its own with the help of industrial technology teacher Gregory Boltz. The benches will be maintained as a service project to help offset costs.

School board members praised the project, with Sandy Lonz calling it “excellent.”

Agriculture teacher Scott Bauer also presented the board with a request to take his FFA students to two events: a national convention and Greenhand camp.

This gives “new members a chance to visit with some state FFA officers,” Bauer said.

He added it also helped younger students learn the basics of FFA, and all the things they could do with it. During the convention trip, they also would travel to the Tyson pork processing plant.

“I try to let them know food doesn’t come from Walmart,” Bauer explained.

Students who aren’t comfortable with the experience are able to opt-out beforehand, he said.

During the meeting, the board also received a report from treasurer Stephanie Hanna, who presented financial statements from 2016 as well as a five-year forecast.

According to the treasurer, the district ended last year with a surplus of $367,628. The school should receive $7,658,749 next year and spend just enough of it to have about $300,000 left by the end of 2017.

In a moment of good news for any Monroeville Spanish students, the upcoming trip to Costa Rica and Nicaragua is still on. Despite the school lacking a Spanish teacher, Principal Jim Kaczor has stepped in to chaperone the excursion along with his wife and several other faculty members.

The board complimented Kaczor for taking on the trip from former Spanish teacher Ashley Anders.

“We were afraid that we might have to look at canceling the trip,” Superintendent Ralph Moore said.