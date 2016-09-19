School year off to right start

“I cannot say enough good things about the opening of this school year,” he said.

“I cannot say enough good things. The city was very instrumental in helping us with the police. ... And our professional development on improving culture has gone well. We really made a significant effort on improving culture and morale of the district. If I do say so myself, it’s really going very well.”

Another improvement many parents can look forward to with the new school year is a new website, one that will accommodate a larger percent of the district’s population.

“The website will be bilingual,” Ritz said. “You can select the language and the whole website will be in either English or Spanish. We’re excited about this.”

This is significant because the district has seen a large spike in their student population, a large group of which are Spanish speaking.

“We are up almost 100 students from last year,” Rtiz said.

“For the first time in a long time we had to close open enrollment in two of the grades. We could accept more students, but if we did, we’d have to hire another teacher to accommodate them.

“About December the migrants will leave and the numbers will drop down, but we are still up significantly. Third and fourth grade, if you look at those grade levels, those grade levels are at capacity. We cannot take any more kids unless we hire more staff. Just the seventh grade alone grew 18 kids.”

In other business, the school board recognized the benefit of their partnership with Mercy Health - Willard Hospital.

“Last month we recognized one of our main contributors,” Ritz said. “We thought it would be neat to recognize the different contributors that have helped us. The first one that came to my mind was hospital.

“They communicate different issues in community,” the superintendent said. “When it comes to giving back to the community, Mercy hospital is second to none. … The cooperation we get from them, I wouldn’t trade it for anyhting in the world.”