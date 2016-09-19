NMS students make high-quality projects in Creation Station

But at the new Creation Station, making mistakes isn’t considered a bad thing. In fact, they are encouraged.

Norwalk Middle School Principal Gary Swartz said making a mistake in the fabrication lab is key in helping students learn, which makes them better informed to accomplish their task.

Eighth-grader Chanse Raymond said he appreciates the problem-solving he does in the Creation Station, such as making modifications on a computer for how he wants his finished products to look.

Teaching classes in the Creation Station are science teacher Scott Spettle — whom the principal has nicknamed “Maker Man” — and Rod Thimke and Lisa Goodright, who teach design, modeling and robotics.

“I couldn’t ask for three better teachers to be involved in this program. They’ve been awesome,” Swartz said.

Once the Norwalk City Schools board of education OK’d the brainchild of Corey Ream, district director of operations, officials began ordering equipment and repurposing those already used by the school. The district budgeted $100,000 from the permanent improvement fund.

“He (Spettle) did a great job of staying below budget,” Swartz said.

“We (also) get money from the state for CTE,” Swartz added, referring to career tech education. “That’s going to fund it from this point forward.”

The equipment started arriving in the spring. The day after school was out, workers began repurposing the NMS library and transforming into the Creation Station.

In the lab are a 3D printer, CNC router, vinyl printer, laser engraver, robotics equipment and 30 laptops.

“Everything was here before school started,” Spettle said.

The library is now in the 400 wing in a former health classroom.

“It was the biggest room we could put it in. They did a really, really good job,” Swartz told the board during the recent meeting.

The principal said the new library doesn’t look like a repurposed classroom, but has a library-like atmosphere with space to house more books.

Creation Station was ready to roll when school started.

“The kids are really enjoying the space,” Swartz said. “Some times it seems like a top-secret lab.”

Students have made banners which outline the design process as well as other projects proposed by teachers.

“We are designing car stickers,” said eighth-grader Braden Lloyd, who added working in the lab is “a cool experience.”

Garrett Chapin, also an eighth-grade student, enjoys working with the 3D printer.

“I like being able to design your own thing and seeing it,” he said.

Their teacher is impressed with the work they are doing.

“The students are asking good questions. They want their (creations) to be high quality,” Spettle said.