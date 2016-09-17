Norwalk schools commit to safe crosswalks

The city recently received a $125,000 state grant funding new and improved pedestrian crossings through the Safe Routes to School program.

Norwalk is not the first city to participate in the program. SRTS is a national program, which began in Ohio 10 years ago.

Most of Ohio’s major cities—Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati— have already adopted it. Closer to home, Port Clinton, Sandusky and Vermillion also received similar grants to improve their pedestrian crossings.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation website, SRTS has benefitted 72 counties so far. More than $64 million has gone toward keeping children safe on their way to school.

Now, some of that money is going to Norwalk to fund dedicated walkways, striped crosswalks, signs, signals and speed-measuring devices which alert drivers to pedestrians they might not be aware of otherwise.

Public works director Josh Snyder is heading the project — directing the grant and engineering phases.

Walks near League Elementary, Maplehurst, Main Street School and Norwalk Catholic School are receiving an upgrade.

Before that can happen, however, they’re being re-done to meet ADA compliance.

“There’s just a handful left,” Snyder said Thursday. The city decided to replace the few non-compliant crosswalks this year so they can more easily implement the SRTS program.

“It’s one of the conditions of the grant,” he added. “Any of the crossings that we’re receiving money for, that the ramps get upgraded.”

The new ramps and crossings are a step in the right direction, according to Snyder, who says that people like to see the aesthetic updates as well as improved accessibility.