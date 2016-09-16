Taxpayers on hook for 'free' college courses taken by Ohio's middle-, high-school students

In the 2015-16 school year, South-Western schools spent about $250,000 on College Credit Plus. The Hilliard district calculated its final cost at $185,000.

Pickerington schools say their cost for 2015-16 was about $172,000, plus $20,000 for textbooks. That’s up from about $60,000 for the old Post-Secondary Enrollment Option program in the 2014-15 school year, and that program didn’t require districts to pay for college textbooks.

With few exceptions, parents don’t get a bill for the college credit hours their children can accumulate — the maximum is 30. That can save them the cost of a semester or two on the way to a degree.

But school districts — meaning the taxpayers — are paying for it. And the amount per credit hour that a district ends up paying is widely variable and unpredictable, depending on where the students take the classes, who teaches them and the deals that the district is able to cut with colleges.

The districts don’t write checks to the colleges; the Ohio Department of Education pays the tab, deducting the amount from each district’s per-pupil state funding. The department won’t have last year’s final College Credit Plus numbers until late September because districts are still confirming the data. The figures in this story are numbers that some local district treasurers reported to The Dispatch.

Westerville schools reported that they spent a little less than $70,000 last year on College Credit Plus. The Dublin district said it does not yet have a total for the past year, but officials know that college textbooks cost the district about $25,000 last year.

New Albany-Plain schools paid about $73,000, not including textbooks. The impact on the budget at New Albany-Plain schools is “sort of a wait-and-see situation” because the program is so new, said spokesman Patrick Gallaway.

“I do know that we negotiated some desirable rates with the partner schools,” Gallaway said.

And that’s part of the learning process, said Aaron Rausch, director of school funding for the education department: Local school officials have the power to set up their College Credit Plus program in a way that lowers their cost.

“My sense in talking to (district) treasurers is that they have worked over the year to strike better agreements that were more fair and equitable,” he said.

Under state law, if a high school student goes to the college campus to learn from a professor, the state will pay about $160 per credit hour for that class. If the professor comes to the high school campus to teach, that rate is around $80 per credit hour. If a high school teacher is qualified to teach the college course, meaning that the teacher has some master’s-level coursework in the subject area, the tuition rate is $40 per credit hour.

But districts are allowed to negotiate with colleges on the price of tuition and textbooks.

“College Credit Plus has not put quite the strain on our budget because we are able to mitigate costs by having college professors in our Hilliard classrooms,” said Hilliard Superintendent John Marschhausen. “When college classes are taught here, it’s about a 50 percent-per-credit-hour savings.”

Hilliard holds college classes for its dual-enrollment program, College Jump Start, at its McVey Innovative Learning Center. It also has been able to work out a deal with the University of Alabama to pay nothing per credit hour and with Kenyon College for $5 per credit hour.

Overall, Marschhausen said, Hilliard schools estimate that they saved last year’s high-school seniors and their parents about $1 million by providing those credit hours.

The South-Western district has heavily emphasized College Credit Plus. About 400 South-Western students were enrolled in the spring semester last year, and the district set up the Accelerated Learning Center in Central Crossing High School. This fall, 158 students are taking college classes there.

To Pickerington schools, which likewise teach many of their college classes in the district’s schools, the benefit for students and their parents outweighs any negatives of the cost, said spokesman David Ball in an email.

But if the state would find a way to fund the program without taking away operating money from districts? “That would depend on specifics ... but freeing up money from our general fund to invest in other academic programs would generally be viewed as a positive by Pickerington, as, I would imagine, other districts,” Ball said.

College Credit Plus has caught on in a way that its early-college predecessor, Post-Secondary Enrollment Option, never did. It arrived as people are hyper-aware of the potential for crushing student-loan debt.

Traditional school districts are required by law to hold at least one well-publicized informational meeting about College Credit Plus for parents and students, and the districts aren’t allowed to deter students who are interested and deemed college-ready from taking the classes.

———

©2016 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.