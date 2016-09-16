EHOVE Cosmetology Salon to open for school year

High school cosmetology seniors will provide these services on most Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the school year starting Oct. 5.

Walk-ins are welcomed to arrive as shown below. No appointments are needed.

Customers are asked to arrive during the time frames listed below so students can complete the services before the end of class and while under the supervision of the cosmetology Iinstructor.

· Chemical services: from 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. and from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

· Other services: from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Note that the salon is closed periodically throughout the school year, due to school events, holidays, exams and other school-related items. For closed dates, go to www.Facebook.com/EHOVEcos.

For more information on services and prices, go to the “community services” section of www.EHOVE.net or call 419-499-4663 ext. 245.