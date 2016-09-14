NHS students seek mission trip to help W.Va. flood victims

Chris Jackson, Norwalk High School industrial tech teacher, made the presention, calling the experience “a great way for our kids to help.” The group, which would be chaperoned by Jackson, would go with the local, non-profit organization Answering the Call Together (better known as ACT) to Clendenin, W.Va. The plan is for the students to leave at 4 p.m. Oct. 26, arrive in West Virginia about 8:15 p.m. and work full days on the Thursday through Saturday of that week.

“On the trip, everything is covered,” said Jackson, referring to ACT providing food, lodging, tools and “three square meals a day.”

Professional carpenters would supervise the students.

Jackson, who envisions the participants being highly skilled students, provided information about the flood damage to the board through a PowerPoint presentation.

“They had a 37-foot wall of water come through their town," he said. “As you can see, some homes are completely gone. … Depending on what reports you see, they lost 26 people.”

Superintendent George Fisk said he would be most comfortable with a group of 10 to 12 NHS students who are “well selected” and have historically good attendance and strong academic performances. He also told the board that parents would need to know “this is not a school-sponsored trip” and they would have to sign off, knowing the school handbook would remain in effect on the trip.

Board member Kevin Cashen said he is willing to approve the trip once all the information is presented during the October board meeting.

“I think there’s educational value here,” he added.

Fisk and district treasurer Joyce Dupont will present the “State of the School” at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at the LGI space at NHS. The presentation will focus on the permanent improvement levy, which is the November ballot, and the district's five-year financial forecast. The regular board meeting will follow at 7 p.m.