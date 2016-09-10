Sheriff teams up with South Central for D.A.R.E. program

Anyone who attended public school between the 1980s and now likely is familiar with this program. Since 1983, law enforcement officers around the country have been teaching students the dangers of illicit drug use.

Although it lost some popularity and funding in recent years, South Central and the Huron County Sheriff’s Office decided to pick the program back up — bringing with it an updated curriculum.

The government still offers grants to law enforcement departments who establish the program.

“We tried for some years to re-secure the grant to no avail,” said Sheriff Dane Howard.

After South Central Superintendent Martha Hasselbusch contacted Howard about the program, the department was able to receive the grant.

“Through the interdepartmental process, we selected Deputy Cawrse to manage that program for us at South Central,” Sheriff Howard said. “He’s been through some very extensive schooling. We sent him to Indianapolis for two weeks and then he just came back for another week of training.”

According to Cawrse, he spent two weeks at the program in Indianapolis.

“The first week was a lot of book work,” he explained. “Learning all about juveniles, adolescent minds, how to break down each lesson plan. We learned how to teach them. The second week, it was pretty much all presentations.”

The officers were graded on 45-minute presentations delivered in front of their peers.

They also put their new skills to the test, taking a trip to the YMCA in Indianapolis to interact with some of the kids there.

“Mitchell has always done well with kids. He does well as a deputy, but he’s always had the ability to interact with children very easily. That’s one of the reasons why we picked him,” Howard said.

Cawrse also attended school resource officer training to prepare for his position as an officer within a public school.

“It teaches you what you need to do. It teaches you about the legal side, more than anything else, of being in the schools.”

During the summer when school is out of session, Cawrse will perform his normal duties.

Interestingly enough, Howard said, some of the money funding the program was seized by the sheriff’s office from drug traffickers.

“It was a very positive way to use money that came from a very ugly purpose,” said Howard.

Hasselbusch cited the program as “just one more instance of a positive and strong partnership between the South Central schools and the Huron County Sheriff.”

The superintendent said Cawrse would be taking on a full-time position at the school serving the youth in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Along with heading the D.A.R.E. program, the deputy will be available for students who need support with problems or concerns.

“Also he’ll be helping to administer the drug checks at EHOVE and our school district, as far as being present at that point if we have any students who appear to be at risk,” Hasselbusch said, adding that he would intervene in those cases.

Cawrse said he hoped the program would help make students feel more comfortable coming to the sheriff or another law enforcement officer for help.

“I’m there as an authority figure obviously,” he said. “When you wear this uniform, and you have the badge on your chest, you automatically become an intimidation at that point. There’s no question about it.

“(But) I can break down the barrier between that, and not necessarily be their friend but be someone they can go to for help. I honestly want to do anything I can for them.

“I’m here to help them. I’m not here to take them to jail. A lot of parents tell their kids, ‘Oh, there’s the sheriff. There’s a policeman. If you don’t be good, I’m going to have them take you to jail.’ I want to break that down. That’s not what we’re about.”