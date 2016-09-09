St. Paul to induct five into hall of fame

The 2016 inductees will run the total to 41, including 20 in the athletic section.

The ceremonial dinner will be held in the gathering space on Oct. 22 following the 4:30 p.m. Mass.

Among the distinguished citizens inductees is 95-year-old Mary (Mayle) Hickey; current president of Norwalk Catholic School Dennis Doughty; and Juli Burt, retired director of the St. Paul music department.

The two from the athletic section both have military backgrounds along with being valued St. Paul athletes. Alan Myers was a three-sport star in the mid-1950s, while Emily (Gross) Riley starred in both volleyball and basketball where she was a 1,000-point scorer.

Hickey graduated from St. Paul in 1938 as the class valedictorian. She moved on to St. Mary’s College is Indiana where she graduated magna cum laude. She taught chemistry at that college before marrying Owen (Bud) Hickey in 1943. The marriage produced five children, all St. Paul graduates.

Eventually, she taught home economics at St. Paul and then spent nine years on the staff at Christie Lane.

Doughty started his teaching career in 1976 as a social studies teacher at his alma mater. After obtaining his second degree from Bowling Green State University, he started his administrative career at Monroeville. He also served at Western Reserve, St. Paul, Willard and Norwalk before retiring from the public school system.

Upon the retirement of Wayne Babcanec two years ago, Doughty returned to St. Paul as its president and remains in that position.

Burt served St. Paul as its music director for 40 years. She was hired by then high school principal Rocky Larizza as the first female music director in the area.

She taught music to kindergarten students through 12th grade in the beginning. Later she directed a choir and folk group, directed an annual music production and was the leader of the St. Paul Marching Brass.

Emily (Gross) Riley was a 4.0 student at St. Paul as well as a star basketball and volleyball player. Her GPA and athletic prowess would be instrumental in her getting an appointment from Paul Gilmore to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

She played volleyball and basketball at the Academy before graduating and taking a position as a maintenance officer at an Air Force Base in Charleston, S.C. Upon retirement from the military, she took a position with a medical instrument firm in Michigan. Married with two children, she now serves as an organizational developmental specialist at Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Myers starred in basketball, baseball and football, holding several records on the gridiron. He decided on Xavier as his university of choice and played football there, missing one year due to an injury.

Upon graduating with a degree in sociology, he joined the Marines, advancing to captain while serving two stints in Vietnam. He married Chanh Le and later returned to Vietnam a third time, this time in the private sector as an employee of the Post Exchange.

Myers was instrumental in rescuing his wife’s mother and five siblings as Saigon was being overrun by the Communist regime. They were on one of the last air-lift planes bound for Guam.