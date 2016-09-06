Pioneer has openings for adult STNA program

Would you like to provide nursing-related services to patients or residents in a long-term care or acute care facility? This program is for you.

This 87-hour STNA program will train you for a certified nurse aide (CNA) position with the opportunity to test for STNA certification plus a seven-hour class for certification in heart-saver Ffrst aid and healthcare provider CPR/AED certification. This program also includes 16 hours of clinical experience.

During STNA classroom instruction, you will learn: Communications and interpersonal skills; infection control; safety and emergency procedures; basic nursing skills; personal care skills; mental health and social service needs; basic restorative services; and residents’ rights

Program costs include textbooks, classroom materials, cost of the STNA examination, heartsaver first aid, healthcare provider CPR/AED training and certification, two-step Mantoux TB test and WorkKeys assessments. Total tuition must be paid prior to enrollment.

The program requirements are: A scrub shirt & pants for clinical experience; two-step Mantoux TB test (that is current within 30 days of clinicals); must have started the Hepatitis B series; perfect attendance; physical exam (less than one year); and orientation will be held prior to start of class.

The costs for scrubs shirt & pants, Hepatitis series and physical exam aren’t included. Students are required to take three WorkKeys assessment tests: Applied math, locating information and reading for information.

Financial aid programs may be available to qualifying students who enroll in this training program.

For more information, call Pioneer adult education at 419-342-1100. You can also visit our website at www.go2pioneer.com. Pioneer is located at 27 Ryan Road in Shelby.