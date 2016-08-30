Huh? Are you talking to ME?

At some point I was asked an important question. Of course, I wasn’t listening and had no idea how to answer the question. After stumbling and mumbling around, I admitted that I wasn’t listening. The reality was I was hearing the words but was not paying attention or actively listening.

Have you ever had a lengthy discussion with your teenage son or daughter, only to have them say, “Were you talking to me?” or “Did you say something?” I suspect that script is repeated in many households and on a regular basis. Listening is an acquired skill that needs to be developed.

So often in our lives we say to our children, “You just don’t listen.” It is the source of frustration and, at times, great difficulty. “Listening skills” isn’t a class, but children won’t go far in school or in life if they don’t learn to listen well. And yet, what do we do about it?

So, as parents, we have to do more than just say, “Listen up.” We have to explain the benefits of listening. Example: What benefits are there in becoming a good or active listener?

• You’ll know what is going on.

• You’ll learn many new things.

• You can get better grades.

• You make fewer mistakes.

• You’ll have more friends because people like to be heard. To teach listening skills, model them for your children. Let your child see you listening respectfully to a teacher, other adults and your friends. Don’t interrupt when others are speaking. Finally, listen closely when your child is speaking. And, believe me, while it takes extra work; it will pay dividends. Also, have your child:

• Listen for a certain word as you read and have them say it aloud when they hear that word.

• Play “telephone” with your young children. Each player whispers a phrase or sentence to the next person in turn. Compare the beginning statement to the ending statement.

• Be an “audience” for your child. Have them listen to a sibling read a report or article. Then have them summarize it for you.

We do make a difference for our kids. Listening skills can be developed and supported at home. Give it your best because parents make the greatest difference in the lives of their children. Active listening can also help you maintain a semblance of sanity in your household and in your marriage.

Local columnist Dennis Doughty is the president of Norwalk Catholic School.