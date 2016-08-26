Pioneer sets record enrollement

Those programs are auto technology, collision repair technology, industrial diesel, power equipment mechanics, exercise science and sports medicine, health assistant, dental assisting, medical office, medical technologies, horticulture, food science, cosmetology, criminal justice, homeland security, culinary arts, hospitality services, early childhood education, teaching professions, ConNext, bridge, project search, graphic arts, media communications, performing arts academy, carpentry, home remodeling, masonry, college NOW-business administration, IT support, web page design and programing, college NOW-Engineering, engineering design technology, environmental services, industrial electricity technician, precision machining technologies and welding.

Students focus on academic classes for half of the school day and experience hands-on learning the other half of the day in their career tech labs. Senior students also have the opportunity to work in their career tech field through internships and early job placement. Students at Pioneer have the opportunity to earn industry credentials and certifications, as well as college credits in many of our career tech programs as well as College Credit Plus classes.

In addition to academics and career tech labs, Pioneer students participate in many student organizations including Business Professionals of America (BPA), DECA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Future Educators Association (FEA), Future Farmers of America (FFA), Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), SkillsUSA and Student Council. Many of these organizations offer students the opportunity to participate in local, state and national competitions which helps build leadership skills and reinforce program knowledge.

Pioneer serves 14 school districts: Crestline, Northmor, Lucas, Lexington, Ontario, Crestview, Bucyrus, Shelby, Galion, Buckeye Central, Colonel Crawford, Plymouth-Shiloh, Willard and Wynford as well as accepting open enrollment students and home-schooled students.