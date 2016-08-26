Norwalk schools take proactive approach to water testing

The faucets and water fountains either were taped off or gone as of Wednesday. Huron County Health Commmissioner Tim Hollinger said based on the assumption that similar models also were affected, they too were shut off or replaced. The district has ordered replacements.

“The school is being very, very proactive,” Hollinger said.

The EPA has established that when school drinking water exceeds 15 parts per billion, “steps should be taken to limit exposure or reduce lead.”

This summer, the school contracted with a private company, Pardee Environmental, to test the district’s water quality. On Aug. 15, Pardee officials took 78 samples from various drinking fountains and faucets in all the buildings.

“Test results were returned to the school district on Aug. 19, 2016, finding that 10 of the 78 samples tested contained elevated levels of lead,” Superintendent George Fisk said in a letter to parents.

“That was just our sample size,” Fisk told the Reflector.

Hollinger told the Reflector on Wednesday that means 68 of the faucets and fountains tested “were good” or put another way, only 8 percent of the samples were positive for lead. There are 336 total faucets and fountains in the school district.

“That does not include bathroom sinks,” Fisk said.

It’s unknown what it has cost the district to replace the 10 affected fountains and faucets or the similar models.

“I don’t have those invoices yet,” said Fisk, who also is in the process of determining when the school last had its drinking water tested.

Fisk met with health officials and Fisher-Titus Medical Center twice Wednesday.

“We have been keeping the building principals informed,” Fisk said.

Because several samples are taken from the same water line, Hollinger said the assumption is that the lead issue is within the fixtures — not the plumbing system or pipes.

The city of Norwalk conducted its EPA-mandated lead and copper testing this summer.

“Following EPA protocols, samples were collected at 30 residences. The results indicated that the city’s water is under compliance with the lead-and-copper rule,” said Josh Snyder, Norwalk public works director, in a prepared statement.

Hollinger elaborated, saying the city must perform the EPA test every three years and it’s done at the same 30 residences each time — unless those homes have replaced the lead or copper piping. In that case, the EPA randomly would choose replacements.

“Generally, they try to do the same houses every three years to get the baseline,” Hollinger said.

“The city’s water source is safe,” he added. “They just did it (the EPA test) in July. We’re in the clear. … The city tests the water every day — probably more than once a day.

“We’re super comfortable the water is good to go in the city,” Hollinger said.

Since officials are confident the city’s water source is OK, he said the Aug. 15 samples indicate the lead-water issue has been isolated to the school buildings. He also said as an example, due to the different plumbing in the faucets and fountains on the same water line, that one could be fine and another not on the same hallway.

Fisk, in Wednesday’s letter to parents, assured parents that the school district is working with the city and health department to make sure its students and staff members “have access to the safest water possible.”

“We are providing safe sources of drinking water for student and staff in areas where drinking fountains have been shut down. Students are also permitted to bring their own water bottles until further notice. Going forward we will be partnering with HCPH to retest the district’s water fixtures and fountains to ensure our water complies with EPA standards for lead levels,” the superintendent said.

So what’s next the step?

Hollinger said every fountain and faucet in the school buildings will be tested for lead and the health department will “look at more proactive steps to take.” Also, the health department and school will provide further press releases to keep the community informed.

Norwalk Catholic School President Dennis Doughty said the water was tested this spring as his schools and everything passed.

“We are fine here with our water,” Doughty said.