NHS students visit France

Prior to traveling, the students had completed between two and five years of French with French teacher Peggy Smith, who coordinated the trip. This trip included an in-depth tour of Paris, with excursions to the Loire Valley, Giverny and Versailles.

While in Paris, the group visited the Louvre, Orsay and Orangerie Art Museums, the Arc de Triomphe, the Cathedrals of Notre Dame de Paris and Sacre Coeur, Montmartre, the Opera district, Place de la Concorde and Les Invalides. An elevator ride to the top of the Eiffel tower and shopping at the Galleries Lafayette were other activities enjoyed by the group during free time.

While in the Loire Valley, they visited the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Chartres and the Chateau de Chenonceau. Another highlight of the trip was visiting the Palais de Versailles with its famous Hall of Mirrors and the beautiful gardens. The trip was culminated by an excursion to Giverny, where the day was spent walking through Monet's spectacular gardens and touring his home.

The students interacted successfully with the local vendors and shopkeepers, and with improved confidence as the trip progressed. They got to experience first hand the many cultural differences traveling abroad has to offer. It was a wonderful learning experience for all.