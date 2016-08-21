M'ville school board approves long-distance learning for Spanish students

Since the school was unable to secure a Spanish language instructor for the 2016-17 school year, the administration has decided to try the Jefferson County Educational Service Center program instead.

High school Principal James Kaczor presented the program to the board Monday, asking for their approval.

The service center has a virtual learning academy, which Monroeville students will be able to access with the new Chromebook computers they are receiving this year.

Kaczor said Spanish I, II, III and IV students will have remote access to modules and real teachers online through the program. ‘

A new staff member will be hired to oversee the Spanish classroom and guide students through the program, as well as provide some more hands-on learning experiences about Spanish-speaking cultures.

“I am quite confident — already — with who I’ve interviewed,” Kaczor said, referring to the candidates for classroom aide.

He pointed out the program adheres to both Ohio’s and national language teaching standards.

In other action, the board also approved several employment contracts and general agreements. They approved a contract with Wood County Juvenile Detention Center at the rate of $64 per student per day and $68 per day for students in long-term care.

“Those generally are court-appointed placements,” Superintendent Ralph Moore said. “We don’t have a choice in that.”

Contracts between the school district and Automated Business Machines, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and North Central Ohio ESC also were approved for miscellaneous services.

Also during the meeting, teacher Gail Rosser said the district is looking at a 5K to raise funds for the last piece of equipment needed for the new playground.