Another person sucked in by the Browns!

Why would I go to London? Well, the Cleveland Browns were playing there. They lost (naturally) to the Minnesota Vikings.

My husband says that every year, the NFL plays at least one game in London (four this year), so that the Brits get a flavor of American football.

I thought it might have been nice to see that game. No, I’m not a Browns fan yet. As most of you know, I am not a football fan in general. But I am getting closer to it than I ever was before.

I went to my second Browns game of the season. It was the last home game before the London game — the Browns vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 8.

I actually enjoyed the game — well, a little bit.

First of all, it was a beautiful, sunny day. In fact, it was so warm that I was glad when our part of the stadium became shaded as the sun moved across the sky.

Secondly, believe it or not, there is a nice spirit of camaraderie at the game. It starts on the Rapid — we park for free at the Puritas/West 150th Street station and take the RTA red line into the city. On the train, at that time, there are quite a few Browns fans. How do I know? They are wearing Browns gear — brown and orange T shirts, hats, etc. And they are all happy and optimistic, and they are a variety of ages — older couples like ourselves, young parents with children, fathers and sons, groups of teens, young adults. This time, a couple from Mansfield who had parked at Puritas chatted with us, and we showed them how to get to the stadium from the Rapid station, since they’d never done it before.

We get off at Tower City and walk to the stadium. On the way, people are jovial — selling Browns shirts along the sidewalk, playing instruments, crowds walking along on a beautiful day, Lake Erie off to the left.

The only creepy thing was the thought that flickered across my mind as we waited in the crowd to clear security: What an opportunity for a madman to drive a car into the crowd, randomly killing people who have no way to escape. It didn’t happen, and I didn’t dwell on the thought. But there is security: metal detectors before entering the stadium, and everything must be in a clear plastic bag so that the security people can see what fans are bringing in.

I am starting to understand the game itself — how each side has four downs to make a touchdown (oops I mean a first down), and a down means each hike of the football. If they can’t do it in four downs, the ball goes to the other team.

I like to watch the pictures of the players as they are shown on the big scoreboard. I like when they shoot free T shirts into the crowd, although I have never caught one myself. I like watching the press along the sidelines with their huge cameras. I like the big, salty pretzels they sell.

This most recent game looked like the Browns might actually win. They tied the score and the game went into overtime.

Unlike other Browns games I have attended, this time most of the crowd was there right up to the end. Often, people leave early when it is obvious that the Browns have lost. But this time, it looked like it might be a win.

It wasn’t. The Jets scored a field goal in overtime and that was it, with a final score of 17-14. The walk and Rapid ride back wasn’t full of ecstatic Browns fans, since they lost, but people weren’t discouraged, either. After all, it was a beautiful day for a football game.

I can’t believe I just wrote that.

Debbie Leffler is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. She can be reached at rleffler@neo.rr.com.