Buckle up this weekend — the cops are watching

During the Memorial Day holiday weekend, troopers will be out on Ohio roads in full force to encourage drivers to wear their safety belts, watch their speed, designate sober drivers and follow traffic laws.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 50 percent of occupants of fatal crashes nationwide in 2016 were not restrained.

“We prioritize safety belt enforcement because of the clear evidence that buckling up saves lives,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, patrol superintendent. “Troopers see the deadly results that follow when motorists decide not to buckle up. We want everyone on the road to get home safe, and that’s why you should buckle up every trip, every time.”

In the spirit of friendly competition, Ohio accepted a challenge from neighboring states Michigan and Indiana to increase safety belt use in the Midwest. The competition will kick off as part of the national Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization, running now through June 4, with a goal of increasing the overall use rate in the state. Ohioans are encouraged to use #ClickOnOhio on social media to participate in the challenge and show their state pride.

Ohio will also participate in a multi-state initiative focused on safety belt enforcement with a reporting period from Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 29. This 6-State Trooper Project includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report any type of impaired drivers or drug activity to the Patrol.