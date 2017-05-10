Monroeville school board members need to come clean

Sandy Lonz, Scott Sparks and Brian Watt abruptly resigned their positions, it was announced last week. None has offered a reason why.

Not only have the three board members refused to provide a reason for the unusual events, but one went so far as to contact the Reflector and tell us that he did not resign for personal reasons, as the Reflector was informed by the school board and reported. Even then, Brian Watt refused to say what his reason was for resigning, stating only that “I will be making a comment in the future.”

We have no idea why Lonz, Sparks and Watt resigned from the school board, nor do the people whom they asked to entrust them with overseeing the most important institution in the village — the public schools, which is responsible for the safety and education of children and is probably the village’s biggest employer.

Their decision to resign effects almost everyone. If there is a policy reason behind their action, then they owe it to the people who elected them to come clean, stop playing games and put a stop to speculation and rumors. Their’s was a public trust and by covering up their reasons, they are betraying it.