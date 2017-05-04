Clinton continues to blame Comey

Instead of offering a genuine mia culpa, Clinton offered up a mia Comey culpa. Clinton paid lip service to making herself accountable for her flawed and failed campaign, just as she paid lip service during the campaign to listening to rural, working class voters and not underestimating Donald Trump.

"I take absolute personal responsibility. I was the candidate. I was the person who was on the ballot," Clinton told Amanpour, out of one side of her mouth. From the other side of her mouth, Clinton blamed FBI Director James Comey’s Oct. 28 letter to Congress and Russian WikiLeaks for her loss.

"If the election had been on Oct. 27, I would be your president. The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events of the last 10 day," said Clinton.

Clinton said she had been winning. But in fact there were plenty of signs her campaign was failing, long before Comey sent his letter.

The two biggest alarm bells the Clinton campaign ignored and haven’t acknowledged in their revisionist history of the race, are losing the Michigan primary to Bernie Sanders and either being tied with Trump, or trailing him in Ohio, for a good part of the campaign, ultimately losing the state to him

Clinton and her team new Trump was running a rust-belt campaign strategy. Despite this, they ultimately gave up on Ohio. In the final days of the campaign, when Trump was in Michigan, Clinton was a no show.

It has been previously reported that Bill Clinton had recommended to Hillary's staff that the campaign spend more time in rural parts of battleground states, and he was rebuffed. Staffers gave him a Romney 47% type response, telling him it was a waste of time.

Hillary Clinton said she also believed misogyny played a role in her loss. She should then be asked why 53 percent of white women voted against her.

In her interview, Clinton displayed all the traits that turned off voters to her in now two failed presidential bids.

"I am now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance," said Clinton. So far, what she's been resisting is the truth, the reality that even without Comey's letter and Russian WikiLeaks, she would have lost the election, because of her own flaws and baggage, and her flawed campaign strategy and message.

Huffington Post is an unabashed liberal media voice. Last year, they ran a story reporting that voters who were undecided in the last two weeks of the election, were not swayed by Comey's letter. Interviews found that they were already leaning against voting for Clinton.

Hillary Clinton needs to move on. And the Democrat Party needs to move on from the Clintonites. Why anyone in the DNC or the Democratic Party would listen to those associated with two failed Hillary Clinton campaigns is beyond me.

A recent poll showed 60% of Americans think the Democrats are out of touch. Clinton's interview just reinforced that impression.

If Hillary Clinton is viewed as the leader of the Democratic resistance movement for the next four years, the Democrats won't be moving back into the White House