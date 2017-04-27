It's up to everyone to keep an eye on the bottom line with new fire station project

Voters agreed to take $3.5 million out of the city’s light plant fund for the project. And now that the numbers are in, Fire Chief John Soisson was at city council Tuesday asking for an additional $845,000.

Exact numbers won’t be known until all of the bids are in, but this much we do know: Projected costs of the station are $282 per square foot. The site donation reduces the costs to $227.88. To move forward with the bidding process the administration is asking city council for legislation to borrow up to $845,000. While the actual costs of the building cannot be determined until the bidding process is completed, financing for the entire project must be in place to advertise for bids.

We applaud Mark’s Excavating, Norwalk Concrete Industries and Contractors Design Engineering for donating its time and machinery for the site demolition. We have heard that work could save the city as much as a quarter of a million dollars. That’s outstanding.

The timeline includes completion of engineering and construction documents by the end of June. Release of bids will take place in early July with the opening of bids and awards by early August. This puts the project schedule to begin in September and under roof by winter. Completion of the entire construction project should take a year.

While that $845,000 number will turn a lot of heads, that it’s coming in more than the light fund amount is hardly a surprise. Since it looks like we’re now out of gifts and obscure accounts with lots of money in them, it’s up to everybody involved to keep a close eye on the budget and keep the numbers as low as possible.