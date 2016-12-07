Where gun rights go too far

It remains uncertain whether the Somali-born student who wounded 11 last week at Ohio State before being shot to death by a campus police officer was inspired by a terrorist organization. What is clear, unfortunately, is that some Republicans in the state legislature remain convinced that allowing gun owners to carry a concealed weapon on college campuses would add a measure of security now somehow lacking.

A bill that would, among other things, open institutions of higher education in the state to those carrying a concealed weapon reflects more than anything the Republican majority's obeisance to the gun lobby.

During a hearing last week, there was compelling testimony that allowing more guns on campus just would create the risk of possible harm to non-permit holders. Among those speaking out against the bill were Ohioans for Safe Communities, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and the Ohio Conference of the American Association of University Professors.

Besides allowing concealed carry on campus if a board of trustees approves, the bill would lessen the existing penalties for carrying a concealed weapon onto a college campus. It would drop the offense to a minor misdemeanor, hardly an effective deterrent for institutions that choose to prohibit concealed weapons.

In its other provisions, House Bill 48 continues the Republican majority’s dangerously expansive view of the Second Amendment, with too little regard for the safety of other citizens. As aptly pointed out by Dan Gross, the president of the Brady Campaign, H.B. 48 is “built on a lie,” the idea that public safety depends on armed citizens.

In addition to opening up college campuses, the bill would amend a blanket prohibition against carrying a concealed weapon into a police station, sheriff’s office or Highway Patrol station. The prohibition would apply only to areas where the public does not have access, which drew strong opposition from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police. Its legislative counsel, John Gilchrist, objected to proponents describing public areas of police stations as “victim zones.” There are few more secure public spaces.

What’s more, the bill would drop a ban against carrying a concealed weapon into a day care center and make it easier to have a concealed weapon in a school safety zone.

Instead of following the misguided logic of the gun lobby, legislators should pay attention to the disturbing reality, or actual evidence, about guns highlighted by the Brady Campaign. The more likely outcomes of gun ownership are suicides, accidental shootings and crimes of passion, not incidents in which armed citizens take protective action on their own.

With minimal or no training in how to handle volatile, dangerous confrontations such as the one that erupted at Ohio State, gun owners have no business intervening in situations that law enforcement officers are trained and equipped to handle.