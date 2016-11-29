While officials have not disclosed motive, Mandel blames 'radical Islamic terror' for Ohio State attack

State Treasurer Josh Mandel tweeted: “Looks like Radical Islamic terror came to my alma mater today. So sad what happened at OSU. We must remain vigilant against Radical Islam.” About two hours later, he tweeted the last line again.

The likely 2018 U.S. Senate candidate’s response came after the student responsible for the attack was identified as a Muslim, a Somali refugee who stayed for a short time in Pakistan.

Officials invesitgating the attack have not disclosed a motive.

Michael Premo, chief of staff for Ohio Senate Democrats, blasted Mandel, tweeting, “Looks like knee-jerk islamophobia came to my state today. So sad what @JoshMandelOhio said. We must remain vigilant against prejudice.”

While initial reports referred to an “active shooter” at Ohio State, police said the assailant wielded only a knife. But that didn’t stop those in the gun control debate from weighing in.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s running mate, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the senseless act of gun violence at Ohio State this morning. Praying for the injured and the entire Buckeye community.”

That drew fire from Rep. Niraj Antani of suburban Dayton: “But not saddened by the senseless act of machete or car violence?”

Kaine later tweeted: “Updated reports say attacker used a vehicle & knife. Horrifying & senseless. Relieved the scene is secure & praying for victims' recovery.”

Meanwhile, Dan Gross, president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, issued a simple statement after the attack: “Thank God he didn't have a gun.”

And the National Rifle Association had this to say: “A good guy with a gun saved lives today at #OhioStateUniversity”

An Ohio State police officer shot and killed the the knife-wielder shortly after his initial assaults.

In contrast, President-elect Donald Trump was relatively subdued, saying, “Watching the news unfold at Ohio State University. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the students and administration.

“Excellent job by the Ohio State University Emergency Management Team in immediately notifying students & faculty via social media.”

Many expressed praise to quick action by first responders, with Gov. John Kasich saying it should serve as a model for the rest of the nation.

“It frankly took a piece out of everybody here at our beautiful Ohio State University that this could have happened here. But we are a strong, tough, resilient community,” he said at a press conference.

Kasich cautioned that “we may never find out” the motivations of the attacker.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther told reporters Monday afternoon that “today is one of those days you are grateful for good training and great people across the aboard.” He and Ohio State President Michael Drake met with the officer who killed the assailant, and Ginther credited the policeman and his colleagues who “saved the lives of many of our residents and students.”

Ginther also said, “I want to send a clear message to the university and the entire community that the city of Columbus will devote whatever resources are necessary to work closely with President Drake and his team to make sure everyone feels safe in this neighborhood and throughout our great city.”

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, R-Clarksville, praised OSU students “for cooperating with university officials and law enforcement as the situation unfolded.”

Just two days after attending the Ohio State football game, the Cleveland Cavaliers tweeted: “We are all Buckeyes. Our thoughts are with all of @OhioState and Columbus today.”