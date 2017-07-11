5K and baseball tryouts coming up quick

The Wakeman Firefighters Homecoming Festival is set to take place on Saturday, July 29th. The race will start at 8:00 A.M. and proceeds from the race will benefit the Western Reserve cross country team. Entry forms can be found on Facebook/Wakeman Firefighters Homecoming Festival. To find the race form click sign-up. Any questions about the event can answered by Coach Perkins at 440-781-5324.

Northern Ohio Storm baseball tryouts

Northern Ohio Storm 12U and 13U tournament baseball teams will have a tryout on July 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hedges park in Tiffin at D-league field on top of the hill for 2018 season. Kids trying out for the 12U team cannot turn 13 before May 1, 2018 and kids trying out for the 13U team cannot turn 14 before May 1, 2018. The 13U will also be competing in the NWOABL travel league. This organization is well known around the state and has been around for three years. It gives kids a chance to grow and develop their skills and fundamentals against the best competition in the state and the kids will also play at some of the best facilities in the state. Any questions contact Mike Latona at 419-618-4164.