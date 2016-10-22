Edison boys, girls, Norwalk boys advance to Div. II regional tourney

Daniel Lambert finished seventh overall at 16:39.91 to lead the Charger boys. Following him were Tyler Coon at 16:56.85, Gavin Schaeffer 17:03.31, Jonathan Hrivnak 17:26.24, Brandon Tice 17:43.83, Dylan Burns 17:54.08 and Jacob Grant 18:28.26.

Pacing the Truckers was Ethan Bores in the No. 10 spot, clocking in at 16:43.18. Julian Go came in at 16:45.06, Robert Vazquez 17:12.63, Owen Lottman 17:20.5, Nicholas Berry 17:45.5, Christopher Mohr 18:06.08 and Cobey Kromer 18:19.36.

On the girls’ side, Ashley Sneider tallied a fifth place finish at 19:43.3 to lead Edison. Trailing her were Isabel Chasney 20:06.69, Madison Moyer 20:08.22, Catie Houser 21:41.62, Grace Kromer 22:11.79, Carlie Shover 22:23.97 and Brenna Brown 23:31.87.

Advancing for the Lady Truckers are Elyse Coe (20:39.04) and Lauryn Maloney (21:39.73).

The runners will compete at Tiffin on Saturday.

NL boys, girls sweep districts

GALION — Both of New London’s cross country teams finished in the top spot at the Div. III district tournament on Saturday and they will make their way down to the regional tournament.

On the boys’ side, Western Reserve will also advance after a third place finish.

Carson Coey was the first runner for the Wildcats to cross the finish line, coming in sixth place with a time of 16:56.74. He was followed by Curtis Joppeck 17:19.38, Dominic Albaugh 17:35.06, Court Britt 18:03.67, Mitchell Joppeck 18:03.99, Jacob Allen 18:34.35 and Austin Reed 19:04.83.

For the Roughriders, Brendan Oswalt finished second overall with a time of 16:37.94. Trevor Tucker came in at 17:45.49, Eli Webb 18:12.44, Breckyn Hunter 18:33.92, Gage Griffith 18:44.83, Mason Church 18:52.5 and Sam Beaudin 19:20.13.

Two Plymouth runners, Nathaniel Redden (16:58.6) and Ethan Elliott (17:56.11), will also be taking on the regional tourney.

For the Ladycats, sophomore Gabrielle Osterland clocked in at 20:21.73 to lead her squad. Morgan Luedy finished at 20:45.73, Eden Copley 20:50.23, Kaylin Williams 21:16.87, Savannah Shaver 21:30.49, Sidney Allen 21:49.81 and Alexis Duggar 22:50.6.

Monroeville’s Kristen Smith will be the only representative for the Lady Eagles in the regional tournament that will take place in Tiffin on Saturday.