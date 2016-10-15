logo
High school sports

Norwalk boys win NOL title

By JAKE FURR Reflector Sports Editor jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com • Today at 2:02 PM

TIFFIN — The Norwalk Truckers boys cross country team took home the hardware on Saturday morning in the Northern Ohio League Cross Country Championships in Tiffin.

Taking just 36 points, the Truckers took first by eight points over Shelby. Leading the way for Norwalk was Ethan Bores taking second overall with a 16:56 while Juilan Go took third with a 17:01. Christopher Mohr finished in seventh with a 17:12 and Robert Vazquez took 11th with a 17:28. Owen Lottman took 13th with a 17:36 to round out the credited scores for Norwalk.

Willard took fourth with 102 points led by Clay Gahring with a 17:40. Garrett Risser finished in 17th with a 17:50 and Blake Smith took 18th with a 17:52. Justin Gilmore finished in 31st with an 18:26 and Prescott Lillo took 33rd with an 18:32.

On the girls side, Norwalk took sixth with 129 points while Willard grabbed fifth with a 104. Norwalk was led by Elyse Coe who took 11th overall with a 20:54. Lauryn Maloney took 20th with a 21:49 and Kassidy Smith finished in 27th with a 22:31. 

For Willard, Emily Rothhaar took sixth overall with a 20:18. Jillian Schloemer finished in 16th with a 21:18 and Amy Del Angel took 23rd with a 21:52. Felicia Rosvanis finished in 30th with a 22:44 and Araceli Huerta took 31st with a 22:45.

