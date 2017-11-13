Man sent to prison

Joshua Schofield, 35, of Owentin, Ky. and previously of of 520 Milan Ave., Lot 152, was sentenced to 24 months in prison Wednesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

In June, a Huron County grand jury indicted Schofield on having weapons under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, both felony charges.

In September, Schofield pleaded guilty to the first charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping the second one.

Schofield was supposed to be sentenced Oct. 18. However, he did not attend the hearing, so a warrant was issued for his arrest. He eventually was located and the sentencing hearing was rescheduled for Nov. 8.

In other recent common pleas court hearings:

• Jacob Frost, 26, of Bellevue, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in the Huron County Jail for violating his probation.

Frost had been convicted of a drug-possesion charge in September and sentenced on Oct. 25.

• Saulo Peres Sanchez, 36, of Willard, pleaded guilty on Nov. 6 to one count of trespassing in a habitation (a fourth-degree felony) in exchange for prosecutors dismissing one count of burglary (a third-degree felony).

Sanchez was ordered to remain in the county jail until his Dec. 20 sentencing hearing.