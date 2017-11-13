Grand Jury indicts 36 people

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:
Robert W. Jenkins, two counts of having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, forfeiture specifications
Scott M. Bellman, grand theft and burglary
Shaun A. Meagrow, tampering with coin machines, possession of criminal tools, and petty theft
Donald H. Norton, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and failure to stop after an accident
Robert J. Kelm, felonious assault and domestic violence
Christopher M. Martin, menacing by stalking, and violation of protection order
Damon L. Newell, two counts of possession of heroin, four counts of trafficking in heroin, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, forfeiture specifications
Mickal P. Minter, misuse of credit cards and identity theft
Richard E. Zagor , aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Rae Anne M. Wahl, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of burglary, and two counts of petty theft
Bruce A. Sullivan, two counts of burglary and two counts of petty theft
Gary L. Robbins, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, OVI specifications for repeat OVI offender
Courtney A. Yancey, felonious assault
Victor L. Reed, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence
Maggie L. Haas, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, OVI specifications for repeat OVI offender
Jason R. Borough, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Manuel Feliciano, three counts of non-support of dependents
Bret A. Farris, seven counts of telecommunications harassment, six counts of violation of protection order, and aggravated menacing
Amanda J. Akers, assault (the grand jury also determined a domestic violence charge against her was not warranted)
Marshall L. Fiske, possession of heroin and tampering with evidence
Allan D. Andrews, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, forfeiture specifications
Donshay M. Kenebrew, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Megan J. Kissner, possession of hashish
Justin D. Dennis, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, OVI specifications for repeat OVI offender
William J. Peabody, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, complicity to commit possession of heroin, complicity to commit trafficking in heroin, complicity to possession of cocaine, complicity to trafficking in cocaine, forfeiture specifications
Misty S. Schultz, complicity to commit possession of heroin, complicity to commit trafficking in heroin, complicity to commit possession of cocaine - complicity to commit trafficking in cocaine
Natashia Coles-Phillippi, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, complicity to possession of heroin, complicity to trafficking in heroin, complicity to possession of cocaine, complicity to trafficking in cocaine
Kyohn Keo-Maceo Green, possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin, complicity to possession of cocaine, complicity to trafficking in cocaine, forfeiture specifications
Jordan L. Flanigan, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, and receiving stolen property
Raphael T. Pool, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, forfeiture specifications
Randy Christopher Stone Kimble, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, two counts of felonious assault
Terrance L. Lanier, domestic violence, two counts of disrupting a public service, and petty theft (the grand jury also determined an aggravated burglary charge against him was not warranted)
Kenneth H. Simmons, complicity to commit attempted aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, firearm specifications
Semaj M. Smith, complicity to commit attempted aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, firearm specification
In addition to the aforementioned 34 people, two others were secretly indicted, which means their names and charges won’t be made public until arrests are made or court papers served.