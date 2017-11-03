Burglar receives 7 years in prison

Robert E. Satterfield, 36, had his sentencing hearing in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jim Conway sentenced him to: 11 months on one count of breaking and entering; two years on one count of burglary; seven years on another charge of burglary; and two years on a third count. The judge ordered the terms to run concurrently with each other, but consecutive to his incarceration through Lorain County.

Satterfield also must pay local restitution of about $5,578.

He is serving a Lorain County prison sentence for multiple felonies. On March 28, he started a four-year prison term at the Richland Correctional Institution.

In Lorain County, Satterfield was convicted of multiple counts of burglary, breaking and entering and receiving stolen property. In addition, he is serving time on two counts each of conspiracy to burglary and misuse of a credit card and one count each of taking the identity of another and misuse of credit cards. Also according to prison records, Satterfield’s convictions come with firearm specification, meaning he has to serve an additional one year.