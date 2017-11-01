Ex-employees of convicted Norwalk doctor also plead guilty

And in another case, a Norwalk man was sentenced to two years in prison for a weapons violation.

Lisa M. Garlock, 51, of Vickery, pleaded guilty Monday to seven counts of illegal processing of drug documents and one count each of practicing medicine without a certificate and Medicaid fraud. She will be sentenced Dec. 20.

In exchange, prosecutors dismissed 13 counts of trafficking in drugs, six counts of illegal processing of drug documents and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

In a separate hearing Monday, Lisa A. House, 57, of Clyde, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of illegal processing of drug documents and one count of practicing medicine without a certificate. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed three counts of illegal processing of drug documents and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. House will be sentenced Dec. 14.

Garlock remains out on a $25,000 bond, while House has posted 10 percent of a $25,000 bond.

The day after the two co-defendants were convicted, Robert S. Reeves Jr., 67, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of illegal processing of drug documents, six charges of trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school and one count of Medicaid fraud. Prosecutors dismissed 22 other felonies and Reeves agreed to surrender his medical license.

Reeves faces as much as 25 years in prison and a total fine of $72,500 when he is sentenced Dec. 14. Huron County Prosecutor James Joel Sitterly has said that between Dec. 20, 2014 and Jan. 22, 2015 and then again from Dec. 16, 2015 through May 7, 2016, the co-defendants distributed prescriptions for Schedule II and II drugs — often while Reeves wasn’t present and when there were no medical examinations performed.

In a separate case, James C. Craig, 34, formerly of 632 Coffee Pot Drive, Willard, was sentenced to 24 months in prison Wednesday for having weapons under disability.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office transported him to jail Aug. 10. On Sept. 19, Craig pleaded guilty to one charge of having weapons under disability in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a similar third-degree felony and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

In other hearings this week:

• It was determined Robert Carpenter, 35, of 520 Milan Ave., Lot 117, violated his probation. He was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in the Huron County Jail. His underlying conviction, from March 2016, is unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Cameron J.T. Hacker, 21, of 21 Baker St., was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail to be served at times established by the probation department. Also as part of his three years of probation, he was fined $250 and must pay restitution of nearly $2,907.

In mid-September, Hacker pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property (credit card) in exchange for prosecutors dismissing one count of credit card-related theft.