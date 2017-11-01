Doctor convicted of 20 felonies

Robert S. Reeves Jr. 67, pleaded guilty to 20 felonies. He was convicted of 13 counts of illegal processing of drug documents, six charges of trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school and one count of Medicaid fraud.

If all the possible terms were run consecutively to each other, Reeves faces as much as 25 years in prison and a total fine of $72,500, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said. Reeves, who was ordered to undergo a pre-sentence interview, will be sentenced Dec. 14.

Defense attorney Sarah Nation said she had received the last bit of evidence recently from the state, but her client was willing to waive reviewing it and would continue with his guilty plea.

As part of Tuesday’s plea deal, prosecutors dismissed 22 charges. Reeves agreed to surrender his medical license and pay $69,078 with co-defendant Lisa Garlock, who used to work for Reeves. Huron County Prosecutor James Joel Sitterly said Garlock and Lisa House have been convicted of similar felonies and will be sentenced.

Conway told Reeves he wanted to make sure the defendant was “in agreement with what’s going on today” and wasn’t pleading guilty simply to be released on bond. Reeves said he did.

The judge released Reeves on a $50,000 bond to the west campus of Eden Springs on terms of house arrest. Conway stressed to the man he wasn’t allowed to leave the facility unless it was for a court hearing or a medical appointment.

State and local law enforcement agencies used a search warrant-related during a February 2015 raid at Reeve’s Water Street office and seized evidence, which included patient charts, fincancial records and prescription drugs. The executive director for the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy, has said it began a joint investigation in January 2015 with the State Medical Board of Ohio and Norwalk Police Department about “Dr. Reeves’ questionable prescribing.”

Sitterly said Tuesday that between Dec. 20, 2014 and Jan. 22, 2015 and then again from Dec. 16, 2015 through May 7, 2016, Reeves and his co-defendants distributed prescriptions for Schedule II and II drugs — often while Reeves wasn’t present. The prosecutor also said no medical examinations were performed and “no vitals” were taken when a confidential informant visited the office twice in May 2016, resulting in receiving two prescriptions totaling 44 8-milligram doses of suboxone.

In many cases, Sitterly said the drugs prescribed by Reeves and his co-defendants ended up being sold on the streets. The prosecutor also noted that Reeves “had his license suspended on multiple occasions.”