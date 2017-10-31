1 of 'biggest players in gun violence' in Springfield gets 23 years

Dennis Kennedy Jr., 23, was sentenced Tuesday morning on two counts of discharging a firearm into a habitation and one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Kennedy was found guilty of the charges by a jury earlier this month.

He had been arrested on charges of murder in connection with the shooting death of George Walker Jr. in May 2014 but that case was dropped when a witness was shot and killed in a separate incident, prosecutors said.

Now that Kennedy has received a long sentence, prosecutors said they want people with information about Walker's death to come forward.

Kennedy is already serving an 18-month prison term for improperly handling a firearm.

