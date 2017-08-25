Former local school bus driver jailed for incident with girl, 15

Mark Whaley, 48, of 154 Hamilton St., Bellevue, was booked into the Seneca County Jail on Monday. Teresa Copp, Seneca County Juvenile Court administrator, said Whaley entered a “no contest” plea that day to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Whaley was found guilty and sentenced to 90 days in jail. Copp said there was no fine imposed and Whaley wasn’t placed on probation, but is prohibited from having any contact with the victim or her family.

“It was not ordered for probation. It would have been in the (court) order, had it been,” the court administrator added.

Bellevue City Schools Superintendent Kim Schubert confirmed Whaley was a district employee.

“Mark Whaley resigned as an employee of our school district in May 2017. I have no comment or information about charges in the Seneca County court,” said Schubert, who declined to elaborate in an email to the Reflector.

Whaley was hired in the summer of 2015 as a bus driver.

It is unknown what agency investigated the case. A detective with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was unavailable for comment. Acording to the Bellevue Police Department, no incident reports involving Whaley were handled by that agency.

Whaley, who made about $16,000 a year as a bus driver, was cited for failure to yield at an intersection for an accident that caused damage to the bus and another vehicle on Jan. 27, 2016. Nine children were on board in the after-school crash.