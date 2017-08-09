Grand jury indicts 41 people

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:
Xavier O. Schultz, complicity to burglary, complicity to grand theft, and complicity to theft
Cole J. Hundley, complicity to burglary, complicity to grand theft, and complicity to theft
Noah M. Trent, complicity to burglary, complicity to grand theft, and complicity to theft
Walter A. Griffin, violation of protection order, disrupting a public service, aggravated burglary, assault, and aggravated menacing
Jonathan M. Bowen, burglary, attempted burglary, possession of criminal tools, and petty theft
Jon R. Danklefsen, two counts of domestic violence, and endangering children
Robert G. Bates, failure to provide notice of change of address
Tabatha J. Lafferty, complicity to grand theft
Gerald V. Robinson, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault, and aggravated menacing
Sean McGee, corrupting another with drugs, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs
Darrin L. Williams, domestic violence and endangering children
Shamar L. Stevenson, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of domestic violence, assault, possessing a defaced firearm, forfeiture specifications, firearm specification
William P. Walton, Jr., two counts of non-support of dependents
Charles A. Craddock, two counts of DUI, and driving under suspension
Rodney J. Childs, Jr., improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and having weapons while under disability
Kimisha J. Vaughn, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property
Carlos D. Clayton II, aggravated robbery and two counts of assault
Jerel X. Nelson, aggravated robbery and felonious assault
Dylan J. Reidy, aggravated menacing, aggravated trespassing, two counts of assault, and resisting arrest
Rakeem A. Miller, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, firearm specifications
Terri L. Krick-Carico, felonious assault, domestic violence, and assault
Eric Brown, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana
In addition to the aforementioned 22 defendants, 19 others were secretly indicted, meaning names and charges won’t be made public until arrests are made or court papers served.
The grand jurors toured the Erie County Jail on Aug. 3 and made the following comments: They liked the new floors. The jail is well managed. The food is manageable. The officers seemed to have a positive attitude. They seemed to have medical, dental and mental health for the prisoners. The sheriff provided an excellent presentation.