Grand jury indicts 41 people

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:

Xavier O. Schultz, complicity to burglary, complicity to grand theft, and complicity to theft

Cole J. Hundley, complicity to burglary, complicity to grand theft, and complicity to theft

Noah M. Trent, complicity to burglary, complicity to grand theft, and complicity to theft

Walter A. Griffin, violation of protection order, disrupting a public service, aggravated burglary, assault, and aggravated menacing

Jonathan M. Bowen, burglary, attempted burglary, possession of criminal tools, and petty theft

Jon R. Danklefsen, two counts of domestic violence, and endangering children

Robert G. Bates, failure to provide notice of change of address

Tabatha J. Lafferty, complicity to grand theft

Gerald V. Robinson, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault, and aggravated menacing

Sean McGee, corrupting another with drugs, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs

Darrin L. Williams, domestic violence and endangering children

Shamar L. Stevenson, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of domestic violence, assault, possessing a defaced firearm, forfeiture specifications, firearm specification

William P. Walton, Jr., two counts of non-support of dependents

Charles A. Craddock, two counts of DUI, and driving under suspension

Rodney J. Childs, Jr., improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and having weapons while under disability

Kimisha J. Vaughn, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property

Carlos D. Clayton II, aggravated robbery and two counts of assault

Jerel X. Nelson, aggravated robbery and felonious assault

Dylan J. Reidy, aggravated menacing, aggravated trespassing, two counts of assault, and resisting arrest

Rakeem A. Miller, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, firearm specifications

Terri L. Krick-Carico, felonious assault, domestic violence, and assault

Eric Brown, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana

In addition to the aforementioned 22 defendants, 19 others were secretly indicted, meaning names and charges won’t be made public until arrests are made or court papers served.

The grand jurors toured the Erie County Jail on Aug. 3 and made the following comments: They liked the new floors. The jail is well managed. The food is manageable. The officers seemed to have a positive attitude. They seemed to have medical, dental and mental health for the prisoners. The sheriff provided an excellent presentation.