Court roundup: Norwalk drug dealer sent to prison after violating probation

Christopher G. Stanford, 50, most recently of 3 E. Willard Ave., Apt. A, was sentenced Monday to 17 months in prison for his three-count probation violation. Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway gave him another 31 months for two counts of aiding or abetting trafficking in drugs and one charge of trafficking in oxycodone — convictions which came after a three-day jury trial, which ended July 20.

Conway, according to court records, revoked Stanford’s probation and credited him with serving 319 days of jail time. The judge ordered the two prison sentences to be run consecutively. Stanford has been in the Huron County Jail since March 14.

Norwalk Police Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton invested Stanford’s drug activities for a couple weeks before setting up the controlled transactions, which happened in January.

“He was on post-release control from prior drug buys we had on him,” Fulton said. “He had been out (of prison) for only a few months when we heard he was selling drugs.”

Stanford’s live-in girlfriend, Patricia M. Irby, 47, pleaded guilty Monday — the day of Stanford’s sentencing — to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Her sentencing date is scheduled for Sept. 14.

“We believe it was her pills he (Stanford) was selling,” Fulton said. “He arranged all the sales.

“He did one sale inside the car outside of the apartment. … The other two were inside the apartment,” the detective continued. “She (Irby) was present during two of them. I think she was in the apartment during all of them.”

Irby remains out on a personal recognizance (P.R.) bond. That means she didn’t pay any money and signed a court document in which she promised to appear for all her hearings.

In Stanford’s probation violation, he admitted to having a positive drug screen, failing to report to his probation officer and the new felony charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs. His underlying conviction was trafficking in oxycodone.

And in an unrelated case, Arielle Aldrich, 26, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., pleaded guilty Monday to a seven-count probation violation. She then was sentenced to six months in prison.

Aldrich has been in jail since June 20, when the Huron County Sheriff’s Office transported her there. Her underlying conviction was trafficking in heroin.

In other cases this week:

• Matthew J. Alpeza, 35, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a count of passing bad checks. His sentencing hearing is Sept. 14. Alpeza has been in custody since July 25.

• Brent A. Bluhm, 25, of 611 Gardner St., Bellevue, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of cocaine and methylfentanyl. His sentencing date is set for Sept. 18. Bluhm earlier posted a $10,000 bond with a 10-percent provision.

• Kelsey Mejia, 26, of Toledo, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of receiving stolen property in exchange for prosecutors dismissing two charges of forgery. The defendant, who will be sentenced Sept. 13, remains out on a $5,000 bond.

• Jesse M. Peterson, 27, most recently of 35 Franklin St., pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving stolen property. Sentencing is set for Sept. 13 and Peterson remains out on a P.R. bond.

• Tiffany L. Tuttle, 36, most recently of 3258 Austin Drive, Willard, was sentenced Monday to spend four to six months in community-based corrections facility for violating her treatment in lieu of conviction. She also was fined $250 as part of her three years of probation. Tuttle will remain in jail until she is transferred to a CBCF, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.

Defendants who are granted intervention have the opportunity to avoid a conviction on their record if they follow the terms of their probation. Since Tuttle violated her probation, Conway imposed a conviction of two counts of attempted trafficking in a controlled substance.