Man sentenced to life prison term

Ruben Gonzalez, 60, pleaded guilty today to a charge of murder for the October 2014 stabbing death of Jose Villalon, 43, of Millbury. Gonzalez stabbed Villalon 39 times following an argument at Gonzalez's home on Hoover Drive in Port Clinton.

Following today's plea, Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters sentenced Gonzalez to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

The case was investigated by the Port Clinton Police Department, with assistance from a number of different agencies. Attorney General DeWine's Special Prosecutions Section was appointed to prosecute the case in January 2017. The case was scheduled to go to trial next month.