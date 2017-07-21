Convicted burglar violates probation — again

Mitchell S. Adams, 26, most recently of 4926 U.S. 250, Apt. 18, was sentenced Friday for a four-count probation violation.

His whereabouts were unknown and he had admitted to a positive drug test and failing to report to his probation officer. In addition, Adams was unsuccessfully terminated from the NOBARS program.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway sentenced Adams to 60 days in the Huron County Jail and ruled he would be kicked off probation upon completion of the term. The defendant has been behind bars since the Norwalk Police Department brought him there June 17.

This was at least the second time Adams violated his probation.

In May 2016, he admitted to a separate, four-count violation. Conway ordered the defendant to complete a four- to six-month program at a community-based corrections facility, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.

Among his previous probation violations included being charged with petty theft through Lorain Municipal Court in mid-March 2016. Adams provided a urine sample April 28, 2016 at the jail and tested positive for opiates and oxycodone. Also he failed to complete a Bayshore Counseling Services program and for the entire month of April 2016, Adams failed to report for probation appointments.

His underlying conviction is burglary. Adams stole three video games, which he sold later and used the proceeds to buy some pills of Opana, a pain medication and a schedule II controlled substance.

During his mid-May 2015 sentencing hearing, he was sentenced to 43 days in jail and fined $250.