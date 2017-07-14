Business owner guilty of stealing from customers

Scott Wagner, 53, of Perkins Township was convicted in U.S. District Court of two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and 12 counts of money laundering. The jury of eight women and four men acquitted him on a single count of obstruction of justice that alleged he destroyed records after learning of the federal investigation.

In about 2001, Wagner sent phony invoices from his company, Construction Equipment & Supply, to O-I that were approved by Michael Conrad, the longtime general manager of O-I’s corporate retreat known as Castalia Farms. The invoices, which appeared to be for equipment rentals and materials, were then paid by O-I.

Federal prosecutors said Wagner submitted the false bills as kickbacks for Conrad’s business and to enable Conrad to make personal purchases — from spending on entertainment to a $30,000 Snap-on-toolbox — at the expense of Conrad’s employer, O-I.

While the defense claimed the scheme was devised and perpetrated by Conrad and George Dunlap, the minority owner of Construction Equipment & Supply, the jury clearly did not agree. A smaller, but similar billing scheme, occurred at the former Kyklos Bearing plant in Sandusky.

“We accept, but disagree, with the jury’s verdict,” defense attorney Rick Kerger said after Judge Jack Zouhary read the verdicts just before 5 p.m.

Judge Zouhary allowed Wagner to remain free until sentencing but ordered that he have no contact with anyone involved in the case or future cases.

Adam Hollingsworth, an assistant U.S. Attorney, told the jury during closing arguments that even without witness testimony, the scheme was apparent.

“The documents in this case corroborate everything,” he said. “The documents show he was billing over and over for equipment he didn’t even have.”

Among the false billings was nearly $380,000 for a tub grinder that was at Castalia Farms for less than three weeks but billed over 20 months, and a tractor with a boom mower billed over months for $223,000. O-I owned its own boom mower.

Wagner and Tom Walters, Jr., 42, of Swanton are to go to trial later this year for a similar scheme prosecutors say they conducted with Mr. Walters’ employer, Sawyer Structural Steel in Holland. Each are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of mail fraud in that case.

Conrad and Dunlap pleaded guilty in 2015 to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for the scheme at Castalia Farms. As part of their plea agreements, both took the stand to testify at Wagner’s trial.

———

©2017 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.