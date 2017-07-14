Grand jury indicts accused burglars

On Friday, a Huron County grand indicted Nichole L. Barnett, 36, of 412 Dale St., Willard, on one felony count each of aggravated burglary and burglary. She also is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of suboxone, both first-degree misdemeanors.

The Willard Police Department transported her to the Huron County Jail on June 11; she has been unable to post bond.

Scott A. Rigg, 20, who reports being homeless, is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of aggravated robbery and carrying concealed weapons, all in connection with a June 10 incident. The burglary and robbery charges, all first-degree felonies, carry a firearm specification, meaning the defendant is accused of using or possessing a gun during the suspected incident.

In addition, Rigg faces one count each of receiving stolen property (a firearm), grand theft of a firearm and breaking and entering, stemming from incidents between June 8 through 10. Court records indicate the Norwalk Police Department handled the investigation.

Rigg has been in jail since June 10.

And in another June 10 suspected incident, Michael B. Franklin, 28, of 5810 E. U.S. 20, Lot 77, Wakeman, is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated burglary and one charge each of aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting breaking and entering. The burglary and robbery charges, all first-degree felonies, carry a firearm specification.

Also indicted Friday were:

• Victoria M. Coombs, 24, of 318 Woodbine St., Willard, on one count each of receiving stolen property (credit card) in connection with a June 7 incident; and receiving stolen property (check) and forgery, both stemming from a May 26 offense.

• Jonathon M. Hoyt, 28, of 39 Cortland St., on four counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, all in connection with a June 24 traffic stop. The firearm charges carry forfeiture specifications, which means if he is convicted, he may be required to surrender a 1 Springfield Armory XD .45-caliber and a 1 Springfield Armory XD 9-mm guns to the state.

A first-degree felony is punishable by three to 11 years in prison.