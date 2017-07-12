Woman sent to prison after being caught selling drugs

Amelia L. Isaac, 31, most recently of 117 W. High St., Plymouth, was sentenced Wednesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court to 11 months in prison.

On June 5, she pleaded guilty to the three felony counts of trafficking in buprenorphine in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a fourth count that had been part of the indictment handed down in late March.

Buprenorphine, sold under the brand name Subutex, among others, is an opioid used to treat opioid addiction, moderate acute pain and moderate chronic pain.

She has been in jail since July 12.

In other court news, two convicted sex offenders have pleaded guilty to failing to notify authorities of their change of address.

Bryan K. Eastman Jr., 22, most recently of 26 Spring St., Apt. 13-A, will be sentenced Aug. 23 in Huron County Common Pleas Court. His underlying conviction is unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

And in a separate case, David M. Clark, 38, most recently of 121 Central Ave., Willard, will be sentenced Aug. 30. He earlier posted a $5,000 bond with a 10-percent provision.

Eastman, in mid-April 2015, was sentenced to one year in prison. In court, the victim’s father said his daughter “was preyed upon in a park” during the Oct. 30, 2014 sex offense at McGuan Park. Norwalk Police Officer Zack O'Neil investigated the incident with the assistance of Detective Sgt. Seth Fry and used a controlled phone call during the investigation.

Russell Leffler, the Huron County prosecutor at the time, had said there was “a certain type of calculation” on Eastman's part because before the incident, he talked to some of his friends to find it if it was legal to have sex with a teenage girl. The victim was 13 years old at the time and was undergoing counseling.

Most recently, police transported Eastman to the Huron County Jail on April 25.

Classified as Tier I sex offender, Eastman must register his address for 15 years. He can’t live within 1,000 feet of a school, preschool or daycare center. Judge Jim Conway had ordered Eastman to undergo sex offender treatment while he was in prison.

Several other defendants pleaded guilty to separate crimes this week.

• William Blanton, 52, of 2260 E. Ohio 162, North Fairfield, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. He will be sentenced Aug. 24. Blanton remains out on a $5,000 bond.

• Phillip Faulkner, 36, of 144 S. Ohio 99, Willard, pleaded guilty Tuesday to trafficking in heroin in exchange for prosecutors dismissing one count of trafficking in buprenorphine. He earlier posted a $5,000 bond with a 10-percent provision and is set for sentencing Aug. 31.

• Joshua R. Hunt, 32, of 173 North St., Apt. 5, Monroeville, pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl and theft from a person in a protected class. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed two counts of breaking and entering and one charge of receiving stolen property. Hunt will be sentenced Aug. 23. He has been in jail since Feb. 14.

• Todd M. Jobe, 44, of Port Clinton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegal processing of drug documents and deception to obtain a dangerous drug. He is set for sentencing Aug. 24.