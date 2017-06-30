Man sentenced to six months in CBCF

• James M. Singley, 28, was sentenced to three years community control and six months in a community-based corrections facility.

Singley was convicted of breaking and entering (a fifth-degree felony) and grand theft (a fourth-degree felony). In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed charges of theft (a fifth-degree felony) and petty theft (a first-degree misdemeanor).

He was remanded to custody of the sheriff to await transfer to the facility.

• Justin Hile, 28, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed with a charge of disrupting public service (a fourth-degree felony).

Hile’s sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 10.