Woman, teen punished for felony crimes

• Jacob Snider, 18, was sentenced to the time he already served (119 days in the Huron County Jail) for his conviction of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony.

However, Snider will remain in the custody of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office while he awaits transfer to authorities from Oklahoma, where he faces other charges.

• Brooke Schoewe, 29, was placed on three years of probation for her conviction of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fourth-degree felony.

Among the terms of her probation is a 30-day jail sentence that will be served at times established by the probation department.

She, too, will remain in custody of the sheriff as she awaits transfer to Lorain County, where she faces charges.