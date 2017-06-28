Man sent to prison; woman freed from prison

Monday:

• Matthew Gullett, 30. Charged with three counts of F5 trafficking in cocaine. Pled to two counts with a third count dismissed. Out on bond. Sentencing set for Aug. 16.

• Samantha Foster, 22. Granted judicial release, three years community control, 30 days jail at times to be established by probation department.

She was originally sentenced on one count of F5 trafficking in cocaine to three years community control, 90 days in jail at times to be established by probation department. Upon violation of her probation in April, she was sentenced to six months in the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

• Timothy Whyel, 20. Pled to F3 failure to comply with order or signal of police officer. Sentenced to 24 months in Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

Tuesday:

• Nicholas K. Hamman, 19. Pled to F5 possession of heroin; F5 breaking and entering; F5 theft of a credit card; F4 trespass in a habitation; F4 receiving stolen property; and F3 burglary. Sentenced to five years in Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. Dismissed: one count of F3 burglary, one count of F5 possessing criminal tools and two counts of M1 theft.