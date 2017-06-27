logo

Three indicted on charges ranging from drug trafficking to tampering to theft

Zoe Greszler • Today at 7:17 PM
Three area residents were recently indicted on charges ranging from drug trafficking to tampering to theft.

Tammy L. Ward, whose age and address weren’t provided, was charged with one count of forgery and two counts of tampering with records.

Mark K. McKeehen, 60, of 79 Sandy St., Willard, was charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs (marijuana, schedule I) and one charge each of illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of drugs, all with forfeiture specifications.

Cameron J. T. Hacker, 21, of 21 Baker St., was charged with receiving stolen property (a credit card) and theft of a credit card.

