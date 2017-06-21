Norwalk sex offender sent to prison

On Monday, Robert Stewart, 28, most recently of James Street, was sentenced to four years in prison for failure to notify authorities of his residence change. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident that happened about Aug. 8.

Originally classified as a sexually-oriented offender, Stewart had to register his address for 10 years.

In April 2013, Judge Jim Conway sentenced him to one year in prison for violating his parole. Stewart received six months each for a new conviction of permitting drug abuse and the related parole violation.

The Norwalk Police Department had investigated tips about people selling and using heroin on East Harkness Street, which was referred to as a “heroin house” at the time. Officers obtained a warrant from Norwalk Municipal Court and used it during a Dec. 3, 2012 raid. Stewart was one of several suspects arrested.

Stewart, in the original sex case, was convicted in 2007 of one count each of gross sexual imposition and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material through Ross County. He later was sentenced to two years in prison.

In a separate local case Monday, Joshua D. Blanton, 34, formerly of 28 W. Broadway St., Plymouth, was sentenced to four years in prison for felonious assault.

And in another case heard Monday, Kenneth K. Low III, 27, most recently of 1224 Peru Olena Road, Lot 9-A, was sentenced to 10 months in prison. His convictions were two counts of theft from a person in a protected class and one charge of receiving stolen property.

In other recent cases:

• Rebecka L. Reed, 27, most recently of 517 Spring St., Willard, admitted to a three-count probation violation Tuesday.

Authorities determined Reed was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, used drugs while on probation and failed to report for a probation appointment. Conway ordered her to remain on community control, but sentenced her to spend four to six months in a community-based corrections facility. A CBCF is a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education. Reed will remain in the Huron County Jail until she is transferred.

• Charles D. Reuer, 57, most recently of 223 Woodbine St., Willard, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of trafficking in marijuana. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a third, similar charge. Reuer, who earlier posted a $2,500 bond, will be will sentenced Aug. 2.

• Quentin D. Sims, 31, of Fremont, was ordered Monday to spend four to six months in a CBCF. The term is part of his three years of probation for possession of psilocyn. Sims will remain in jail until he is transferred.