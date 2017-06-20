Former teacher sentenced to three years in prison

Kyle McKinch, 28, of the 6000 block of Gettysburg Drive in Sylvania, pleaded guilty April 6 to sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He admitted having sex with a 15-year-old student at his home and in his vehicle between Jan. 29 and Aug. 31, 2016.

In addition to the prison sentence, Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ruth Ann Franks ordered that when McKinch is released from prison, he will be on community control for five years and spend the first nine months in work release.

Franks classified McKinch as a sex offender who must register his address with the county sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life. He also must forfeit his Ohio teaching license.

A University of Toledo graduate, McKinch taught at Springfield High School for three years beginning in 2013. His contract was not renewed at the end of last school year.

He was teaching at Central Catholic High School this school year but was fired April 6 after pleading guilty to the charges.

In a brief victim impact statement to the court last week, the young victim said it was important to her in moving forward to know McKinch was getting professional help, but she did not want him to receive the maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

“Not only has he come forward to admit what he did, but he also has been cooperative throughout this entire process,” she said.

