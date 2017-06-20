East Toledo man who shot live-in girlfriend to death enters pleas

Maurice Kenney, 47, of the 600 block of Church Street was then found guilty by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ruth Ann Franks of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from the Sept. 15 death of Denise Glover, 29, who was shot in the torso in the Church Street home the couple shared. She later died at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Kenney had been indicted on murder with a firearm specification, which carries a life sentence with parole eligibility after 15 years.

Under the terms of Kenney's plea agreement, Kenney faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced July 13.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit to committing a crime, but acknowledges evidence is sufficient for a conviction that could result in a more severe sentence. The court treats it as a guilty plea.

